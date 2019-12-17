Open Offer in New Tab
Frango 45-Piece Chocolate Box
2 for $16
pickup at Macy's

That's a savings of $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Add 2 boxes to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOP25" to get this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping price. (Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.)
  • Choose from over 15 flavors including assortments to mint, milk, dark, toffee, and more
  • Code "SHOP25"
  • Expires 12/17/2019
