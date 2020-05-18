Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Frango 1-lb. Box of Chocolates
$9 $21
free shipping w/ $25

Coupon code "REFRESH" cuts an extra $3 off for a final discount of $12 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • In several flavors and assortments.
  • Shipping adds $10.95 or is free with orders of $25 or more.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "REFRESH"
  • Expires 5/18/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Chocolates Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register