Macy's · 1 hr ago
Frango 1-lb. Box of Chocolates
3 for $26
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Add three to cart and use code "GIFT" to get this price.
  • Orders placed via same-day pickup by December 24 at 3pm local time will arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • available in several flavors (Dark Chocolate pictured)
Details
Comments
  • Code "GIFT"
  • Expires 12/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
