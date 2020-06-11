New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 21 mins ago
$15 $90
free shipping
It's $75 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- available in +125 to +325
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Echo Frames Eyeglasses w/ Alexa
$180
free shipping
Gear up like Tony Stark and let your glasses do more than your seeing! Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Select "Request an invitation" to begin purchase. You'll be asked about your smartphone, prescription, and preference of frame.
- They're currently not compatible w/ iOS phones.
Features
- compatible with most prescription lenses
- VIP filter
- in-built mic for commands
- notification filters
Zenni Optical · 21 hrs ago
Zenni Prescription Eyeglasses
$7
free shipping
Over 50 frames qualify for this deal. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Use code "ZENNIFAN" to score free shipping (you must be logged in to apply the coupon).
Hi Waldo · 2 wks ago
Waldo Contact Lenses Trial
free
$3 shipping
Get 10 pairs with 2- to 3-day delivery and pay nothing except shipping. (A box of 30 lenses usually costs $19.95, while this trial usually costs $2.95.) Shop Now at Hi Waldo
Zenni Optical · 2 days ago
Zenni Optical Eyeglasses
$20 or less...
free shipping
Save on over 500 cheap styles. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Each includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Reebok Men's Drawstring Performance Shorts
$10 $30
$2.49 shipping
That's $20 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping now adds $2.49. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Color is selected at random.
13 Deals · 3 wks ago
Wireless 360° Rotating Area Light 2-Pack
$9 $25
$1 shipping
Save at least $21 and be the all-seeing eye in your home with this twin pack. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- A motion-activated 2-pack is available for $4.99 more.
- Add 3 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
- includes batteries
- 2 magnetic bases
- high-powered COB LEDs with 2 brightness levels
- hook & loop tape
- high - 3 hour runtime, 27-foot lighting range
- low - 70 lumens, 9 hour runtime
- water and impact-resistant
