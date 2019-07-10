New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 40 mins ago
$15 $90
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Foster Grant Unisex Reading Glasses 5-Pack for $14.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $60 less than a similar selection sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- available in +125 to +275
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 40 min ago
-
Walgreens · 4 mos ago
Contact Lenses at Walgreens
25% off
free shipping
Save on Dailies, Acuvue, Air Optix, and more
Walgreens takes 25% off a selection of contact lenses via coupon code "DEALNEWS25". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply.
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt
$8
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Stainless Steel Collapsible Metal Straw 2-Pack
$6
free shipping
As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers a Stainless Steel Collapsible Metal Straw 2-Pack for $5.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They will arrive in Silver or Blue at random
That Daily Deal · 15 hrs ago
M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$25 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $25.49 with free shipping. That's $3 last month's mention, $43 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
