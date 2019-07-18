Macy's offers the Fossil Women's Madeline 38mm Leather Strap Watch in Navy for $86.25 with free shipping. That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $57.50. Buy Now
- rose gold tone stainless steel case
- leather strap
- water resistance to 165 feet
Published 21 hr ago
Verified 4 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Omega men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,540. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 58% off a selection of Breitling men's watches. Plus take an an extra $50 off via coupon code "DNEWSFS50". Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's and women's watches and watch accessories with prices starting from $9.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 41% off a selection of Casio watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
