Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Fosmon Wireless LED Puck Light 3-Pack w/ Remote
$14 $40
free shipping
SF Planet via Rakuten offers the Fosmon Wireless LED Puck Light 3-Pack with Remote for $16.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $13.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of other SF Planet storefronts. Buy Now
Features
  • 30 lumens
  • 5 LEDs per light
  • 33-foot remote range
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
