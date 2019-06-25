New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$14 $40
free shipping
SF Planet via Rakuten offers the Fosmon Wireless LED Puck Light 3-Pack with Remote for $16.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $13.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of other SF Planet storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 30 lumens
- 5 LEDs per light
- 33-foot remote range
Details
Comments
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 4 days ago
Duudo Solar Disk Garden Lights 4-Pack
$13 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Loft Man via Amazon offers the Duudo Solar Disk Garden Lights 4-Pack in White or Yellow for $23.99. Coupon code "WWB6P8H9" cuts that to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 10 LED lights per disk
- IPX65 waterproof
- illuminates up to 10 hours w/ 6-8 hours of charging
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Maz-Tek Plug-In Motion Sensor Lights 2-Pack
$10 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Maz Technology via Amazon offers the Maz-Tek Plug-In Motion Sensor Lights 2-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "RQVMKX7I" drops the price to $10.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable brightness
- warm white
- 3-lighting modes
- 4 LED bulbs per light
- Model: MZ3100
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Britelight 1-Bulb Bathroom Wall Sconce
$10 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Kingbrite Lighting via Amazon offers the Britelight 1-Bulb Bathroom Wall Sconce in Brushed Nickel for $24.99. Clip the 8% off coupon on the product page and apply code "50RKEFC3" to cut that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 2-Lamp option is $21.99 with free shipping using the same coupon code.
Features
- measures 6.75" x 5.25" x 7"
- compatible with E26 medium base 60W bulbs (not included)
- UL listed
- Model: YX-260-01-E26
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Smart Solar San Rafael II Solar Mission Lantern
$20 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Smart Solar San Rafael II Solar Mission Lantern for $19.77 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 6.6" x 6.6" x 15"
- warm white LEDs
- automatically turns on at dusk and off at dawn
- up to 8 hours of use per full charge
- Model: 3960KR1
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Lithonia Lighting 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light
$16 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Lithonia Lighting 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light in 3000K White for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 13W
- 1,020 lumens
- will last 36,000 hours
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Designers Fountain Value Collection Wall Lantern
$12 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Designers Fountain Value Collection Wall Lantern in Black for $11.85 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Tips
- requires 1 60-watt bulb (not included)
Features
- UL/CUL and wet rated
- uses medium base bulbs
- measures 5.75" x 4.75" x 8"
- Model: 1161-BK
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
