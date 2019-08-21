Personalize your DealNews Experience
SF Planet via eBay offers the Fosmon Wireless Remote Control Outdoor Outlet for $12.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CyberPower 6-Outlet 2-USB Swivel Surge Protector in White or Black for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CyberPower Grounding Adapter 2-Pack for $1.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anker PowerPort Cube in White for $25.99. Clip the $5 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in December. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 10-Foot Extension Cord for $5.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SF Planet via eBay offers the Fosmon Technology Ultrasonic Pest Repeller 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SF Planet via eBay offers the Fosmon Technology 24-Hour Timer 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
