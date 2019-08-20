Personalize your DealNews Experience
SF Planet via eBay offers the Fosmon Technology Ultrasonic Pest Repeller 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Diligence-Man via Amazon offers the B-Best Guardians of The Galaxy Baby Groot 6" Flower Pot / Pen Holder for $4.11 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWitt 3"x50-Foot Tree Wrap for $3.60 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $129 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now
