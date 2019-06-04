New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$10 $25
free shipping
SF Planet via eBay offers the Fosmon 6-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Adapter Tap for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 900 Joules surge protection
- Model: C10688A
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Heyvalue 4-Outlet 4-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip
$14 $28
free shipping
Heyvalue offers its Heyvalue 4-Outlet 4-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip for $27.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "7NPFJ2D9" to drop that to $13.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our April mention, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- mobile app control with programmable scheduling (no smart hub required)
- overload and surge protection
- voice control via Alexa and Google Home devices
- 6-foot cord
- Model: HLT-331
Amazon · 5 days ago
AmazonBasics 3-Outlet Surge Protector w/ 2 USB Ports
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics 3-Outlet Surge Protector w/ 2 USB Ports for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- 1.0-amp USB
- 2.4-amp USB
- 900 joules of surge protection
Amazon · 4 days ago
Bestek 8-Outlet 4-USB Power Strip
$21 $29
free shipping
Bestek via Amazon offers its Bestek 8-Outlet 4-USB 10-Foot Power Strip in Black for $28.99. Clip the on-page 6% off coupon and apply code "20SUQBSD" to drop that to $21.45. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- surge protection
- 10-foot cord
- 6 AC outlets
- 4 USB charging ports
- Model: MRJ1870KU-BK-10ft
Amazon · 3 wks ago
AiJoy 8-Outlet Charging Station
$18 $26
free shipping
AiJoy Direct via Amazon offers the AiJoy 8-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip Charging Station for $25.99. Coupon code "IMLGZF8M" cuts the price to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8 AC outlets
- 4 USB ports
- 10-foot extension cord
- Model: AJ-2001
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 1 day ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 10 hrs ago
adidas at eBay
Buy 1, get 50% off 2nd
free shipping
At adidas via eBay, buy one select adidas style and get 50% off a second item. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
