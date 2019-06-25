New
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
$19 $50
free shipping
SF Planet via Rakuten offers the Fosmon Technology 500ml LED Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's at least $3 less than you'd pay at another SF Planet storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 7 LED color modes
- automatic shutoff
- high or low mist modes
- 4 runtime settings (1-, 2-, or 3-hours and constant-on)
- Model: 51034HOMUS
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler
$95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10
Amazon offers the NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Cooler with Fan & Humidifier for $94.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It cools up to 100 square feet and features a 7.5-hour timer and 60° oscillation.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- uses a renewable silica gel technology that works without batteries or power
- up to 333-cubic feet operating area
- up to 6-oz. capacity
- Model: E-333
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pinlo 2-Liter Smart Dehumidifier
$40 $60
free shipping
Pinlo Direct via Amazon offers the Pinlo 2-Liter Smart Dehumidifier for $59.99. Coupon code "UYQ3O2W6" drops that to $39.59. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- ideal for up to 269 square feet
- UV light
- 20% to 80% humidity adjustment
- Model: MD8081-4
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Air Wick Essential Fragrant Mist Diffuser
$8 $10
free shipping
Amazon offers the Air Wick Essential Fragrant Mist Diffuser in Lavendar/Almond Blossom for $9.97. Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $8.47. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- eight hour cycles
- adjustable durations and frequency
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
eBay · 2 wks ago
Fosmon Technology 6-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Adapter Tap
$10 $25
free shipping
SF Planet via eBay offers the Fosmon 6-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Adapter Tap for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 900 Joules surge protection
- Model: C10688A
