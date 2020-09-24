It's $70 under list and a great price for this solid backpack. Buy Now at Monoprice
- It's available in Black and Brown.
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
Choose from 12 items, with prices ranging from $20 for a waistpack, to backpacks at $30 to $50. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 bag free shipping.
Coupon code "SALE25" takes $16 off list price. Buy Now at adidas
- Available in Legacy Blue/Signal Cyan.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- padded laptop pocket
- compression straps
- inner zip pocket
Use coupon code "LM7RWL68" to save $39 over Modoker direct's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Brown.
- Sold by US_HCL via Amazon.
- padded sleeve fits laptops and tablets up to 15.6"
- external USB port with built-in charging cable
- drawstring closure and magnetic flap
- glasses hook and card slot on straps
- 30-liter capacity
Save on bookshelf speakers, headphones, and converters, as well as the smaller essentials like cables, adapters, and mounts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise it starts around $3.
Save on camping supplies, iPhone accessories, headphones, home & pro audio, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in the sale get free shipping, but you may have to pay $8.99 on select items.
That's a $60 drop since July and a massive low by $350. Buy Now at Monoprice
- fast printing
- built-in LCD touch screen interface
- auto support generator
- ultra high resolution
- Model: 30994
That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm drivers
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
You'd pay at least $7 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Monoprice
- USB-C power port
- HDMI port
- USB-A port
- Model: 15758
That's $40 off and the same price as their 27" model. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 2ms response time
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 100x100 VESA mounting points
- Model: 27772
