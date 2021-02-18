Forever 21 · 1 hr ago
$8 $20
free shipping w/ $50
That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and a savings of $12 off list via coupon code "EXTRA50".
Update: It's now $8. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in Berry and Mint (Berry pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $50 or more ship free.
