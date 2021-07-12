Forever 21 Summer Sale: Up to 80% off

Shop deep discounts on nearly 1,500 summer styles. Plus, the lower free shipping threshold saves another $5.95 for orders under $50. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Use coupon code "FREESHIP30" for free shipping with orders over $30.
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- In Black or Peach
Apply coupon code "AFFEXTRA15" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Thanks to the free shipping, that's a savings of $10. Use coupon codes "FREESHIP" and "EXTRA10" to get this deal. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save $8 off list price when you apply coupon code "AFFEXTRA15." Buy Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- Available in Taupe/Multi.
Save on water bottles, backpacks, sunglasses, shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the CamelBak 40-oz. Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle for $20 (low by $3).
It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- available in Sultan Medium Wash
Save on 85 styles of boxers, briefs, tank tops, and tees, from Calvin Klein, Hanes, Jockey, and more. All with prices starting from $9.80, or $13.65 for multipacks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items may be eligible (as marked) for an extra 25% off via coupon code "JULY".
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Trunks 5-Pack for $38.70 (low by $26).
Apply coupon code "QWG95Q4L" to save at least $10. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (A-army Green pictured).
- Sold by Vcansion via Amazon.
Save 60% on accessories, dresses, tops, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Sizes and colors are limited for many items.
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $50.
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Plaid Cami Midi Dress for $11.20 ($17 off).
Take up to 70% off almost 3,000 items. Even better, cut an extra 10% off when you purchase four items via coupon code "BMSM10", an extra 20% off five items via "BMSM20", or an extra 25% off six or more items via "BMSM25". Shop Now at Forever 21
- Pad your order over $50 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
Shop dresses, tees, shoes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $5.95.
Save on nearly 400 styles, with prices starting from $4.80. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Lace-Trim Mini Dress for $5.60 ($9 off)
Sign In or Register