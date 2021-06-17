Forever 21 Main Event: up to 70% off + up to extra 30% off

Apply coupon code "EXTRA30OFF" to bag an extra 30% off many styles already marked up to 70% off. Stack coupon codes "EXTRA10" for 10% off and "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping.
Update: Code "EXTRA10" no longer stacks on sale items, but it does take an extra 10% off new arrivals. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Plunging Lace-Trim Maxi Dress for
$16.38$18.10 via "EXTRA30OFF".
- The shipping charge may still show during checkout, but it's factored into the discount amount.
Apply coupon code "YOUSAVE15" to save an extra 15% off on thousands of items, including apparel, jewelry, kitchen appliances, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from June 21 to July 4).
- Pictured is the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer for $135.99 w/ $20 KC after coupon (savings of $44).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save up to $250 on select gaming laptops, up to $400 on select Samsung Galaxy phones, up to $500 on select big-screen TVs, and many other deals besides. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and apparel with men's tops from $9, women's tops from $5, men's shorts from $10, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $6.99, but orders $65 or more ship free; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to dodge shipping fees.
Stack coupon codes "EXTRA30OFF" and "EXTRA10" to bag huge savings on nearly 400 already-discounted styles. Even better, code "FREESHIP" grants free shipping for all orders, a further savings of $6 for orders under $50.
Update: Code "EXTRA10" no longer stacks on sale items, but it does take an extra 10% off new arrivals. Shop Now at Forever 21
- The shipping charge may still show during checkout, but it's factored into the overall discount amount.
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Ribbed Tank Dress for
$4.41$4.90 + free shipping via "EXTRA30OFF" , "EXTRA10",and "FREESHIP" (total savings of $14).
Save 60% on accessories, dresses, tops, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Sizes and colors are limited for many items.
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $50.
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Plaid Cami Midi Dress for $11.20 ($17 off).
Apply coupon code "EXTRA30OFF" and "FREESHIP" for a $20 savings. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in Mocha or Cream.
- The shipping charge may still show during checkout, but it's factored into the overall discount amount.
Shop dresses, tees, shoes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $5.95.
Thanks to the free shipping, that's a savings of $10. Use coupon codes "EXTRA10" and "FREESHIP" to get this deal. Buy Now at Forever 21
- In Black or Cream.
Thanks to the free shipping, that's a savings of $10. Use coupon codes "FREESHIP" and "EXTRA10" to get this deal. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Add any 2 of these activewear items to your cart to save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's French Terry Zip-Up Hoodie at 2 for $30 ($10 off list).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $50.
Sign In or Register