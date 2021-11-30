You've heard of Cyber Monday. Now get ready for Cyber Tuesday in this never-ending pantomime of bargains. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
-
Save up to 50% off on a huge variety of men's, women's, & kids' apparel and accessories. Shop Now at Patagonia
Shoes start at $24, sunglasses start at $44. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Open-Box Merrell Men's Moab 2 Waterproof Shoes for $72.32 ($53 less than brand new).
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Andover Heather or Cruise Navy in L or XL only
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Save $8 off list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
Apply coupon code "EXTRA40" to get more savings on already-discounted apparel and accessories. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress for $13.20 after coupon ($12 off).
Doorbuster deals on dresses start at $10, while jackets are as low as $12. There's also some great stocking stuffer ideas from $2 (including cute Pokémon socks.) Shop Now at Forever 21
Choose from over 550 items including home decor, shoes, pajamas, bedding, and more. Plus, save 25% off your order with coupon code "FRIENDS25" or 30% off $85+ order with code "FRIENDS30". Shop Now at Forever 21
