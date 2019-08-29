New
Google Express · 40 mins ago
Foreo Luna Mini 2 Skincare Cleanser Massager
$69 $139
free shipping

LaLa Daisy via Google Express offers the Foreo Luna Mini 2 Skincare Cleanser Massager in Aquamarine or Fuchsia for $115. Coupon code "LALALD19" cuts the price to $69. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now

Features
  • T-Sonic compact facial cleansing brush with 8 adjustable intensities
  • 300 uses per charge
↑ less
Buy from Google Express
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LALALD19"
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Skin Care Google Express
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register