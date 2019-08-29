Personalize your DealNews Experience
LaLa Daisy via Google Express offers the Foreo Luna Mini 2 Skincare Cleanser Massager in Aquamarine or Fuchsia for $115. Coupon code "LALALD19" cuts the price to $69. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Mrs. Meyer's 33-oz. Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap Refill in Basil for $4.89. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.65. With free shipping for Prime members, that's around $2 less than you'd pay in local stores, outside of the mention below.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $4.75 after discount. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $3 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Poit via Amazon offers its Poit Peel-Off Charcoal Face Mask for $7.99. Coupon code "3ZUC9BJA" drops the price to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck less than our July mention, $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Dr. Scholl's Blister Defense Stick 4-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Google Express cuts up to 25% off a selection of clothing and accessories, audio, decor, electronics, and more during its Labor Day Sale. This includes shop stores such as Costco, Target, Walmart, and the Home Depot. Plus, extra savings on select items are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions apply; see the full terms and conditions. Shop Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $1,038. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $934.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $165, although we saw it for $67 less bundled with $130 Rakuten points in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
