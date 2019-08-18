Macy's offers the Fordbridge 39.5" Fabric Dual Power Recliner with USB Power Outlet in Charcoal or Tan for $509 plus $65 for white glove delivery. That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- switch/USB side panel
- 21" seat height
- 4" wall clearance required
Expires 8/18/2019
Wayfair offers the Latitude Run Khronos Faux Leather Chaise Lounge for $384.99 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $379.99. Buy Now
- 350-lb. capacity
- built-in speaker with audio controls
- Bluetooth
- sewn-in neck pillow, removable lumbar pillow
Jklove via Amazon offers the Ootori S-Track Zero Gravity Massage Chair for $1,299. Coupon code "BNYMUPIA" drops the price to $1,039.20. With free shipping, that's $260 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- three angle adjustment
- full body air massage
- S-track design
- auto body scan
- lower back heating
- Model: A600BL
Amazon offers the Rivet Alfred Mid-Century Modern Wide Curved Back Chair in Canary for $98.77. Coupon code "PB15" cuts it to $83.95. With free shipping, that's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- hardwood legs
- polyester upholstery
- foam padding and elastic suspension system
Amazon offers its Ravenna Home Push-Back Wingback Recliner in Faux-Leather Brown for $215.20. Coupon code "PB15" drops that to $182.92. With free shipping, that's $46 under our mention from last month, $86 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 37" x 29.9" x 42.9"
- hardwood frame
- faux leather upholstery
- Model: P6510C001
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.89. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Walmart offers the Merax Heating Vibrating PU Leather Massage Recliner Chair in Brown for $259 with free shipping. That's $41 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- reclines up to 150°
- leg extender
- heating function
- built-in 8 point targeted massage system
- attached controller
- Model: PP035352DAA
Amazon offers the Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal for $91.99 with free shipping. That's $145 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- walnut wood finish
- measures 25" x 22" x 31"
- Model: LCSUCHWACH
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Amazon offers the Mozaik Premium Plastic Mini 96-Piece Appetizer and Dessert Tasting Set for $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 32 mini tasting plates, 16 mini tasting bowls, 32 mini tasting forks, and 16 mini tasting spoons
