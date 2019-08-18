New
Macy's · 15 mins ago
Fordbridge 39.5" Fabric Dual Power Recliner w/ USB Power Outlet
$509 $759
$65 white glove delivery

Macy's offers the Fordbridge 39.5" Fabric Dual Power Recliner with USB Power Outlet in Charcoal or Tan for $509 plus $65 for white glove delivery. That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • switch/USB side panel
  • 21" seat height
  • 4" wall clearance required
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/18/2019
    Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Chairs Macy's Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register