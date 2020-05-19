Open Offer in New Tab
Subway · 23 mins ago
Footlong Subs at Subway
Buy 1, get 2nd free

Participating Subway restaurants are giving one free footlong sub with the purchase of one. It's the best deal we've seen on footlongs. Shop Now at Subway

Tips
  • This deal doesn't apply to delivery orders, and no additional discounts can apply.
  • Order on the app or online.
  • Limit one per customer.
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
