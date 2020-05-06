Open Offer in New Tab
Subway · 38 mins ago
Footlong Subs at Subway
Buy 1, get 2nd free

Participating Subway restaurants are giving one free footlong sub with the purchase of one. That's a better offer than we saw in March with a B2Gl, and the best deal we've seen on footlongs. Shop Now at Subway

Tips
  • This deal doesn't apply to delivery orders, and no additional discounts can apply.
  • Order on the app or online.
  • Limit of 1.
Details
