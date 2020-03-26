Open Offer in New Tab
Football Manager 2020 for Windows / Mac
Free week

It's only for a week, but you can guide your favorite team to glory (or send them sinking to the bottom of the table, up to you) free of charge. Shop Now at Steam

Features
  • PC Gamer gave it a great review, but warned "you'll need to sink tens—if not hundreds—of hours into FM 2020 to truly realize its exhaustive potential"
  • Expires 3/26/2020
