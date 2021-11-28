ecbuddy.com · 20 mins ago
$50 $250
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVE80" for a savings of $200. Buy Now at ecbuddy.com
Features
- 20-minute auto-stop
- handheld controller
- 2 extension pads
- adjustable wraps
- 3 heat levels
- 3 intensities
- 3 modes
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
KN95 Face Mask 50-Pack
$5.95 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $11 off list and easily the best we've seen for a KN95 50-Pack. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5-layer filtration
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Nature Made Vitamins & Supplements at Amazon
40% off + extra 5% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to save an extra 5% off a selection of already discounted vitamins and supplements. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 day ago
eFind Percussion Muscle Massage Gun
$20 $40
free shipping
Save 50% with coupon code "AN6VKUGV". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by YuQi US via Amazon.
Features
- LCD touch screen
- built-in 3,200mAh battery
- 20 adjustable speed levels
- 5 massage heads
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Eahthni Mouth Guard
$6 $30
free shipping
Save $24 via coupon code "80QI4Y25". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold and fulfilled by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- ultra-slim gum shields
- preformed base
- for ages 11+
- Model: Y29
Sign In or Register