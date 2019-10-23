New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
FoodSaver 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System
$149 $189
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon and Target both currently offer the same deal, also with free shipping.
Features
  • easy view vacuum window
  • includes one heat-seal roll, three 1-qt., & two 1-gal. pre-cut bags, three 1-qt., & two 1-gal. zipper bags
  • Model: FM5200
