exclusive
New
Rakuten · 47 mins ago
FoodSaver 11" x 16-foot Vacuum Seal Roll 2-Pack
5 for $40 $105
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

10 rolls at $4 each and at least $27 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Add 5 of these 2-packs to cart and use code "FF9C-WQUZ-G661-S2CD" to get this discount.
  • Sold by BuyBeehive via Rakuten.
Features
  • BPA-free
  • multi-layer construction
  • cut-to-length
  • Model: FSFSBF0626-NP
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FF9C-WQUZ-G661-S2CD"
  • Expires 9/20/2019
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Rakuten FoodSaver
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register