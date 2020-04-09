Personalize your DealNews Experience
Send a treat to someone who needs it, prices starting as low as $13. Shop Now at Harry & David
Have you already steamrolled through your isolation snacks? The Girl Scouts have you covered cause they're always prepared. Shop Now
Participating Subway restaurants are offering food essentials delivered by select locations right to your door, including meat, cheese, vegetables, and more. Shop Now
It's always good to be prepared in an emergency, right? So laying in a 3-day food supply for four people may not be a bad idea, especially if you can save $8 on it! Buy Now at Walmart
Skip the store and get fresh fruits and veggies shipped to your door at no cost. Buy Now at Edible Arrangements
Now is the best time to grab everything the Easter bunny needs to fill those Easter baskets. Whether you need a premade basket or want to build your own, these deals offer sweet savings on some sweet treats. Shop Now
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harry & David
It's a total savings of $49. Buy Now at Harry & David
Just because you can't root for the home team right now doesn't mean you can't eat like you are, especially since this snack box is currently $20 off. (Somebody's gotta eat it, and it might as well be you.) Plus, by the looks of it there's a fair amount of protein in there. Buy Now at Harry & David
