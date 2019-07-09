New
Rakuten · 43 mins ago
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Raktuen takes an extra 20% off food and beverage items via coupon code "FOOD20". Plus, many orders get free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon-Brand Grocery Items
20% off w/ Prime
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members 20% off a selection of Amazon-brand grocery items. Plus, get an extra 5% off most items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted brands include Solimo, Wickedly Prime, AmazonFresh, and Happy Belly. Shop Now
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Frito Lay Fun Times Mix 40-Count Variety Pack
$9 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Frito-Lay Fun Times Mix 40-Count Variety Pack for $14.13. Clip the on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle Soup 10-Pack
$10 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle Soup 10-Pack for $10.10. Checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $9.60. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack
$7
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack for $7.48. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $7.11. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet
$6 $10
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "ART1A" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Sign In or Register