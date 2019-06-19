New
Ending today, Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Folgers Ground Coffee 30.5-oz. Canister in Classic Roast for $5.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $5.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and about a buck less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
- It's also available in Black Silk for the same price after the above coupon code.
Target · 2 wks ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Victor Allen's Coffee K-Cup 80-Count Box
$16 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Victor Allen's Coffee K-Cup 80-Count Box in Donut Shop Blend for $16.32. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $15.50. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price today by $8.) Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewers
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee 20-oz. Bag
$8 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee 20-oz. Bag in French Roast for $7.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $7.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cafe Du Monde 15-oz. Coffee and Chicory
$7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $6
Amazon offers the Cafe Du Monde 15-oz. Coffee and Chicory for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $6.
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Ends Today
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.)
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Ends Today
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 18. Shop Now
Tips
- $60 maximum discount
- limit one redemption per household
