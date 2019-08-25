New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee 30.5-oz. Canister
$5 $6
Office Depot and OfficeMax via Rakuten offers the Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee 30.5-oz. Canister for $5.99. Coupon code "OFD1" cuts that to $4.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's about $2 less than you could expect to pay in local stores.) Buy Now

  • Code "OFD1"
  • Expires 8/25/2019
1 comment
macmanjimmy69
COSTCO has 40oz for $6.99 for those with a Costco membership.... savings end... 9/1
1 hr 14 min ago