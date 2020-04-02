Open Offer in New Tab
Foldit: Solve Puzzles for Science
Playing this puzzle game (described as "a cross between 3D Tetris and Minecraft") could help a citizen-science project fight Covid-19. They're looking for untrained people, so don't worry about qualifications – it's a numbers game. Shop Now

