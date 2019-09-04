Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Choice Products offers this Folding Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair w/ Sunshade Canopy in several colors (Tan pictured) for $51.99. Coupon code "BCPSHADE" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two months ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.)
Update: The price has dropped to $34.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lindholm Way Patio Loveseat Set for $81.16 with free shipping. That's $127 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Zero Gravity Chair 2-Pack with Side Table in Red or Black for $80.74 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Satilla Outdoor Rocking Loveseat Bench for $83.93 with free shipping. That's $96 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $75.55. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 29-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tools Set for $39.99. Coupon code "STAINLESS" drops it to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $88 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its BCP 4-Piece Acacia Wood Sectional Sofa in Espresso or Brown for $609.99. Coupon code "BCP4PATIO" cuts that price to $399.99. With free shipping, that's $683 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Deluxe Padded Leather Rocking Recliner Chair in Brown for $249.99. Coupon code "RECLINE" drops it to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $50 under buying from a different storefront. Buy Now
Best Choice Products takes an extra 35% off select metal bar stools via coupon code "SEAT35", as listed below. Plus these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of at least $115. Buy Now
