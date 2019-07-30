- Create an Account or Login
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Folding Shovel Pick with Pouch for $5.49 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers its CO-Z 11-Piece Emergency Survival Kit for $23.99. Clip the on page $3 off coupon and apply code "CN8DGX6D" to drop the price to $16.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our April mention, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Electric Bug Zapper for $29.99. Coupon code "942426LC" drops the price to $12. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $25.99 before coupon, $10.40 after. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Spinning Fishing Reel in several styles (HC3000 pictured) from $35.99. Coupon code "LMX11673" cuts the starting price to $14.40. With free shipping, that's at least $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada ST4000 8BB Fishing Reel for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX10520" cuts that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
VM Express via Amazon offers the Bestway CoolerZ Tropical Breeze 6-Person Floating Island for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coleman FreeFlow 24-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Slate for $11.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Tac-Force Tactical Spring-Assisted Folding Knife in Rainbow for $6.93 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot offers the Innovations Tuscan Stone Sand 8mm Laminate Flooring 20-Square Foot Case for $53.96 with free shipping. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
