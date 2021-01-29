Apply coupon code "DNLZY" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several color (Blue pictured).
- 5 adjustable backrest positions
- padded with recycled cotton
- removeable linen cover
- USB interface
It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in this price in Coffee (Brown is available for $189.99)
- five modes with two intensity levels
- 300-lb. capacity
Save on a range of recliners, including powered. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free shipping is available for some items, although you can choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Boyel Overstuffed Heavy-Duty Powerlift Recliner for $621.89 ($134 off).
It's $230 off and the best price we could find when you apply coupon code "CATCH15OFF." Buy Now at Kohl's
- 12 massage heads
- chair backrest is adjustable from 90 to 135 degrees
- removable cover
- 12" cord
- Model: 1013244
That's a savings of $91. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Black Faux Leather.
- manual recline
- 8 massage functions
- 3 intensity levels
- 2 massage points
- 300-lb. capacity
That's $20 under the best price we could find for a comparable item. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Iron frame
Apply coupon code "DNWSHNG" to save a total of $310 off list, making this $10 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- supports up to 10-lb. load
- built-in drain pump and drainage tube
- built-in germicidal UV light
- 6 programs and 3 water level selections
- removable lint filter
- adjustable bottom feet
- measures 16.5" x 16" x 29.5"
Apply coupon code "DNLNVPAD" to save $240 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i3 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" display
- 8GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "DNPTIOST" to save an additional $20, for a total of $540 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- acacia wood frame
- washable cushion covers
- includes loveseat, lounge, and table
Sign In or Register