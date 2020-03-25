Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Foldable Stationary Upright Exercise Bike
$117 $300
free shipping

That's a low by $17 and a great way to stay in shape while staying indoors. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Durapowers via eBay
Features
  • adjustable height
  • pulse monitor
  • LCD screen
  • foldable exercise bicycle
  • padded seat
  • magnetic resistance
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register