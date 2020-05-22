Personalize your DealNews Experience
Use coupon code "DN15" for a total savings of $29 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
The life you save (and the hair you cut) just might be your own. That's just a $2 drop, but it's in stock, and you're saving a lot more than just two bucks, even counting only on haircuts. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply code "YOUSAVE20" for a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
Save on a variety of men's health and personal care items with prices starting from $8.99. Shop Now at LightInTheBox
Give hair color a try at home and save a buck. Buy Now at Just For Men
That's a savings of $60. Buy Now at StackSocial
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's $65 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
Coupon code "DN10" drops the price by $3 which makes this a total of $1,570 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $26.10. Buy Now at StackSocial
