Focal Elegia Closed-Back Circumaural High-Fidelity Headphones
$499
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $120, although most charge $809 or more. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "BFRIDAY19" to bag this discount.
Features
  • 40mm M-shape aluminium/magnesium domes
  • 35 Ohms impedance
  • 5Hz to 23kHz frequency response
  • hardshell carry case
  • Model: FELEGIA
