eBay · 23 mins ago
Flynova Gyro Flying Spinner Toy
preorders for $19 $31
free shipping

That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Cnmooisa via eBay.
  • This item ships from China and may take two to three months to arrive.
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • RGB lights
  • fly as a boomerang
  • 3.15" diameter
  • up to 20 mins flight time
  • fast charging with USB cable
