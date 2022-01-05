Waok · 33 mins ago
$25 $56
$6 shipping
Apply coupon code "NEWYEAR" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Waok
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Available with Magic Wand for $40.50; 3-Pieces for $65.69; or 3-Pieces with Magic Wand for $98.54 after the same coupon code.
Features
- LED lights
- up to 10 mins playtime per charge
Details
