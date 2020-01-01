Apply coupon code "MEMORIALDAY" to take $2 off. Shop Now at Build.com
- Available in several colors (Satin Nickel pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $49.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes numbers 0 to 9 (three of each)
- two 14V lamps
- Model: 31310BK
That's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Apply code "LITBWM10" and uncheck the 69-cent shipping insurance to get this deal.
- It may take up to 6 weeks to arrive if you choose the cheapest shipping option.
- flexible and cuttable
- remote control
- dimmable
Take $12 off this string light set to enjoy indoors or outdoors. Buy Now at Pottery Barn
- connects with up to 3 strands
Apply code "DEAL10" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Sansi
- auto on and off
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- IP65 waterproof rating
- functions in temps ranging from -13°F to 122°F
- Model: C2000-DW
Save on the perfect pieces to refresh any room for your Spring home improvement projects. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping starts at $5.99, but select items or orders of $49 or more bag free shipping; larger items may incur additional fees.
Score deep savings sitewide, with particularly strong discounts on HVAC, kitchen backsplash tiling, lighting, and patio furniture and decor. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping varies by ZIP, although most orders of $49 or more ship for free.
Shop discounted toilets, sinks, vanities, faucets, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Some items receive further discounts via coupons noted on their product pages.
- Oversize shipping fees may apply.
Get an 8.47 sq. ft. carton for $58.73, which is $8 less than Lowe's charges., Buy Now at Build.com
- made from porcelain with an unpolished porcelain visual
- can be installed using grout
- Model: F02VELOFO1735
Sign In or Register