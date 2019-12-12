Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Floyd Rose Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
$55 $280
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Idjnow.com via eBay.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • foldable
  • up to 33-ft. wireless range
  • Model: FR-36BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register