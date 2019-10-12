Costco · 1 hr ago
Flow Motion Activated Single-Handle Sprayer Kitchen Faucet w/ Motion Sensor
$100 $160
free shipping

That's $60 off and the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • available in several colors (Brushed Nickel pictured)
  • two spray settings and auto on/off smart programming
↑ less
Buy from Costco
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Costco
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register