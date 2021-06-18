Florsheim Men's Shoes at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 64% off
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Florsheim Men's Shoes at Nordstrom Rack
up to 64% off
free shipping w/ $89

Sneakers starts at $23, loafers at $30, and Oxfords at $37. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured are the Florsheim Men's Matera II Wingtip Oxfords for $39.97 (a $28 low)
  • You can choose free ship to store during checkout. Otherwise, shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Nordstrom Rack
Men's Athletic Oxfords Loafers Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register