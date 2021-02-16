New
Nordstrom Rack · 41 mins ago
Flora Bunda Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on almost 200 items, including faux plants, fruit, flowers, as well as pots, pitchers, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the Flora Bunda Succulent in 4.75" White Pot in Gold Metal Stand for $25 ($35 off).
  • Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/18/2021
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Decor Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register