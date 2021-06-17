Floor and Table Lamps at Lumens: Up to 40% off

Save on nearly 350 styles of lamps from table lamps, standing lamps, accent lamps, swingarm lamps, and more, fitting a wide array of decorative styles. Shop Now at Lumens
- Some items require a code for maximum savings, as detailed on individual product pages.
- Free shipping applies to most orders.
- Pictured is the Adesso Lighting Bowery 3-Arm Arc Floor Lamp for $204 after coupon ($36 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Apply coupon code "WSTNGTLE" for a savings of $26, which drops it to $5 less than we saw it three weeks ago, and to the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Karjaja via Amazon.
- 3 modes
- 6,500k brightness
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 270° wide angle lighting
- 3 adjustable lamp heads
- Model: TG-TY051
Clip the 15% off coupon, and apply code "RQNCG5G7" to save $27. That's $9 less than our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Official HBN via Amazon.
- dimmable
- ETL-listed
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- IP65 waterproof
- 24 shatterproof bulbs
- compatible with iOS and Android
Save on over 600 styles from brands like Craftmaid, Fanimation, Hinkley, and many more. Plus, get extra savings or free gifts on select products with codes provided on individual product pages. Shop Now at Lumens
- Pictured is the Casablanca Fan Company Isotope Ceiling Fan for $320 after code "CASABLANCA" ($80 off).
- Free shipping applies to most orders.
Save on a range of lights and furniture. Certain items drop or come with free gifts via coupon codes listed on their pages. Shop Now at Lumens
- Pictured is the Quoizel Outskirts LED Flushmount from $45.89 via "QUOIZEL" ($9 off)
Coupon code "HUNTER" cuts it to the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lumens
- Available in several colors (Brushed Nickel with Eurasian Wood/Maple blades pictured).
- 5 reversible blades
- 3-speed WhisperWind motor
- standard, low, or angled mounting
Apply coupon code "MORE" to save an extra 10% to 50% off on over 2,000 already-discounted lighting items including pendant lights, sconce lighting, floor lamps, and more. Shop Now at Lumens
- Buy one, save 10% more via "MORE".
- Buy 2, save 20% off via the coupon code.
- Buy 3, save 30% off via the coupon.
- Buy 4, save 40% off via the coupon.
- Buy 5, save 50% off via the coupon.
Sign In or Register