four blades with 44" total sweep

4" and 10" downrods

three speeds

four E26 bulb sockets

remote control

Flint Garden via Houzz offers its Flint Garden Industrial Ceiling Fan with Retractable Blades in Antique Gray forwith. (Select this color from the drop-down menu to see this price.) That's $59 under our September mention, $53 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include: