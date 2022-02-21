New
Expedia · 12 mins ago
$499 or less per person
Take some of the legwork out and simplify your vacation planning with flight and hotel package deals to Orlando, Las Vegas, San Juan, and more. Shop Now at Expedia
Tips
- Destinations and pricing varies by departure airport.
Details
Travelzoo · 6 mos ago
4-Night Chalet or Condo Stay at Blue Mountain Village Resort through Mar. '22
From $800 for up to 8 $1,745
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
Tips
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
Features
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
