Flexible Neck Magnetic Pick Up Tool for $5

$4.99 $16
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- Buy three or more to get free shipping.
- 6.5" to 21.5" telescopic neck
- magnetic tool
Amazon · 4 days ago
Otdair 3-Head Solar Security Flood Lights 2-Pack
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply code "TZMBFNEL" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OTD-US Store via Amazon.
- 118 LEDs per light
- 360° rotatable spotlight
- motion detection up to 33-feet
- IP65 weatherproof rating
- dawn to dusk auto on/off
- Model: 200219
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Jennten 100W LED Garage Light 2-Pack
$19 $38
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FNMMA9UB" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Monster Star via Amazon.
- 4 adjustable panels
- E26 base
- 10,000-lumens
- Model: c100
Amazon · 1 day ago
SYHJ Black Light LED UV Flashlight 2-Pack w/ Batteries
$9.99 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "9OZJKWGO" to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by Cheryl Shaw via Amazon.
- 100,000+ hour bulb lifespan
- purports to help identify bed bugs, scorpions, counterfeit money, leaks, glow paint, rocks, minerals, and more
- adjustable field of view
- each requires 3 AAA batteries (six are included)
sansiled.com · 6 days ago
Sansi 70W LED Flood Light
$24 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "70WDAY" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at sansiled.com
