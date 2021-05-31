Flexible Neck Magnetic Pick Up Tool for $5

New
$4.99 $16
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Buy three or more to get free shipping.
- 6.5" to 21.5" telescopic neck
- magnetic tool
Amazon · 3 days ago
Otdair 3-Head Solar Security Flood Lights 2-Pack
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply code "TZMBFNEL" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OTD-US Store via Amazon.
- 118 LEDs per light
- 360° rotatable spotlight
- motion detection up to 33-feet
- IP65 weatherproof rating
- dawn to dusk auto on/off
- Model: 200219
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
SYHJ Black Light LED UV Flashlight 2-Pack w/ Batteries
$9.99 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "9OZJKWGO" to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by Cheryl Shaw via Amazon.
- 100,000+ hour bulb lifespan
- purports to help identify bed bugs, scorpions, counterfeit money, leaks, glow paint, rocks, minerals, and more
- adjustable field of view
- each requires 3 AAA batteries (six are included)
Amazon · 6 days ago
Fuhongrui LED Solar Street Light with Remote Control
$66 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "406LS7ZQ" to save $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- timer up to 6-hours
- heat and frost resistant
- includes gasket & mounting screws
- Model: RD3660R
Amazon · 4 days ago
Incx LED Solar Powered Rechargeable Flashlight
$6.80 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "SFAYSV5M" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NCX-US-Store via Amazon.
- 5 modes
- magnetic
- built-in SOS alarm & light flasher
- 2000mAh rechargeable battery
- equipped w/ emergency hammer, cutter, & warning function
