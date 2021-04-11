New
$4.99 $16
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Orders of 3 or more bag free shipping.
- 6.5" to 21.5" telescopic neck
- magnetic tool
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 day ago
Homelazy Deformable 80W LED Garage Light 2-Pack
$18 $37
free shipping
Apply coupon code "X92E5RXE" for a 50% savings, which puts it $4 under the price of our August mention for the same number of lights. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tanaka Minori via Amazon.
- 4 adjustable panels
- E26 base
- 8,000-lumens
- 6,500K daylight
- Model: Kawer03
Amazon · 2 days ago
Qweert Mini LED Flashlight
$4 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Use coupon code "SNFGORST" for 60% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeQiao via Amazon.
- TIR optic lens
- removable pocket clip
- aluminum alloy
- water-resistant
- uses 1 AAA battery (included)
- Model: Qweert-98
Amazon · 1 day ago
CrazCalf LED 6-Panel Garage Light 1- or 2-Pack
from $17
free shipping
Apply code "2U28CQEB" to save 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- 12,000-Lumens
- 6,500K
- E26/E27 base
- 55,000 hour lifespan
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Qweert Pen Flashlight
$3.99 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "OE3G8FLB" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by KeQiao via Amazon.
- requires one AAA battery
- measures 3.55"
- clip-on
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Universal and Adjustable Tablet/Phone Holder
$5.49 $18
$1 shipping
It's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Click through to view a list of compatible models.
- 45° adjustment
- anti-slip silicone pad design
