That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$4.99 $16
49 cents shipping
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Buy three or more to get free shipping.
- 6.5" to 21.5" telescopic neck
- magnetic tool
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
UltraFire X800 CREE XM-L T6 Zoomable Flashlight 3-Pack
$13
free shipping
That's just over four bucks each. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by The Battery Connection via eBay.
- includes AAA battery adapters
- 100- to 300-meter range
- 5 modes
Amazon · 6 days ago
Chxico 120W LED Barn Light
$60 $86
free shipping
Apply code "CHXICO30" to save $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Use the same code on the other options to save 30%.
- 50W drops to $30.10.
- 70W drops to $36.40.
- 100W drops to $50.40.
- 15,600-lumens
- 5,000K daylight white
- 50,000 hour life
- IP65 waterproof
Amazon · 1 mo ago
RovyVon Aurora A1x Rechargeable LED Keychain Flashlight
$20 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Military Green pictured).
- Sold by HZX via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- 650-lumens
- measures 2.38" x 0.61"
moobibear.com · 1 wk ago
Rechargeable XHP90 LED Flashlight
$32 $46
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" to save $14, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- zoomable
- 9,000-lumens
- 7 lighting modes
- IPX5 waterproof
