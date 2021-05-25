FlexiSpot Seiffen Electric Height Adjustable Desk for $200

flexispot.com · 15 mins ago
$200 $310
free shipping
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at flexispot.com
Tips
- Choose from multiple desktop colors, three desktop sizes, and three frame colors (Mahogany/42'' x 24''/Gray pictured).
Features
- 1" thick chipboard and MDF desktop
- EC1 Eco 2-stage single motor frame
- basic keypad
Details
Comments
-
Expires 5/31/2021
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Staples · 3 days ago
Desk Sale at Staples
from $85
free shipping w/ $20 for members
Save on a variety of styles from desktop risers, stand up desks, computer desks, and more. Shop Now at Staples
Tips
- Staples Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $20 or more. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Union & Scale MidMod 60" Storage Desk for $199.99 ($50 off).
Home Depot · 3 days ago
Utopia Alley Wide Fold-Down Desk w/ Storage & Chalkboard
$184 $282
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BTCSAVE2021" to get this deal. That's an $11 drop from three days ago and the best price we've seen. It's a current price low by $87. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- framed chalkboard dimensions of 31.5" x 7" x 59.6"
- desk measures desk is 28.5" x 18.3"
- 16 total shelves
- Model: SH4WW
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Sinkcol 40" Folding Computer Desk
$30 $63
free shipping
Use coupon code "T975U4X7" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Home Office Time via Amazon.
Features
- measures 40" L x 29" H x 19.7" W
- MDF top with metal frame
- adjustable foot pads
- Model: FoldingDesk002
Amazon · 1 wk ago
YJHome Writing Desk
$59 $98
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40ZEGGOO" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by YJHome-Direct via Amazon.
- Available in Brown.
Features
- measures 31.5'' x 15.75" x 29''
- adjustable legs
Sign In or Register